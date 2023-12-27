HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a rollover crash on US 41 near Waterworks Road on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, 27-year-old Brett Young was pronounced dead at the scene of the single vehicle crash. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. to the scene of the accident. Officials say the vehicle was traveling southbound when it struck a guardrail and landed upside down in the median. The driver in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.