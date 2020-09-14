Authorities investigating human remains found in Maysville

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) The Daviess County, Indiana sheriff’s office is investigating after human remains were discovered in the Maysville area.

A resident called the sheriff’s office Sunday and reported possible human remains along Hawkins Creek, east of CR-300 West. Authorities are doing forensic tests to identify the remains, but there is no time frame on when the tests will be completed.

Dan Grannan went missing in the Maysville area in August of 2019. At this time, officials cannot conclusively link the remains to Grannan, or anybody else who has been reported missing. His family has been notified as a courtesy.

(This story was originally published on September 14, 2020)

