GIBSON CO., Ind (WEHT) The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information after a dog was found shot and killed just outside of Owensville.

The dog went missing Sunday afternoon from near the intersection of S 1100 W and W 800 S. The dog was later found in a ditch a short distance from the home with an apparent gun shot wound.

If you have any information on this, you’re asked to contact Deputy Loesch at (812) 385-3496 ext 1526 (leave a message).