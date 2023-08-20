HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead following an overnight crash in Vincennes.

According to a report, authorities from the Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash Saturday night, August 19 at approximately 10:56 p.m. to College Avenue. Preliminary investigation revealed Eric Boger, 37, of Vincennes, was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck when he attempted to turn left onto 15th 1/2 Street.

Authorities determined Boger was traveling too fast, and the vehicle struck the curb on the north side of the street, causing the vehicle to flip. The vehicle came to a rest on the passenger’s side, and authorities state Boger was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Knox County Deputy Coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning and toxicology results are pending.