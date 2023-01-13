POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Black Township Fire and Rescue announced they were dispatched for a man trapped in a grain bin on January 12 on Bellefontaine Cemetery Road.

Officials say multiple agencies responded to the scene and were unable to locate the subject.

Indiana State Police’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Todd Ringle told Eyewitness News there was a fatality in the incident. According to the Posey County Coroner’s Office, the man who died was a farmer, Steven Grabert, 74, of Mount Vernon and his next of kin was notified.

“The outcome of this event was not what everyone was hoping for, but no one gave up trying to do everything they could to help someone in need,” reads the Facebook post from the Black Township Fire and Rescue.

Officials thanked everyone who responded and helped out at the scene including New Harmony Fire Department, Mount Vernon Fire and Police Departments, Sabic Emergency Response Team, Posey EMS, Russell’s Excavating, Posey County Co-op, Indiana State Police, Posey County Coroner’s Office, Posey County 911 and multiple area farmers.

This story will be updated.