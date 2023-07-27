HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Crittenden County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted fugitive who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities say 35-year-old Kenneth “Brian” Fitzgerald is on the run after a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons were found at his home.

Authorities say he nearly collided head-on with a federal agent while trying to escape capture.

Fitzgerald is described as 510 pounds, about 190 pounds, with red hair. Officers say he was last seen driving a white 2020 Nissan Altima.