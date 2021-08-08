Authorities: Teenager shot in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Holly Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old male has a single gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Detectives responded and are currently investigating. Anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.