Authorities: Three injured in Spencer Co. crash

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A rollover crash with entrapment shut down a portion of State Road 66 in Spencer County near the Warrick County line on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the call came in just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

An Indiana State Police Trooper tells our crew at the scene that three people including two juveniles were injured in the crash. The victim’s injuries are believed to be minor.

Officials said all three victims were taken to a Warrick County hospital.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)