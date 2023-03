WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday for the victim of a deadly house fire in Clay. Officials say reports of smoke led police to a home near the corner of first and short streets.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal was called in to investigate the fire. Officials told Eyewitness News firefighters found a space heater near the body.

Authorities do not suspect foul play.

Eyewitness news will update this story as additional information becomes available.