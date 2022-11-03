EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a wild Pelican in Southern Illinois tested positive for Avian Flu, the Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Gardens are taking action.

Zoo officials say they moved their penguins and other birds inside out of caution to protect them. The birds will be cared for inside of their facilities until the threat has passed which could take at least four weeks. They say if more flu cases are discovered within a 150-mile radius, the birds will be inside longer.

Reports say Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is very contagious and harmful to the birds. Zoo officials say they are taking extra precautions to protect the birds including the use of dedicated footwear and tools to prevent cross contamination between species. The birds will not return outside until the zoo’s vet staff gives the okay to re-introduce these species to their outdoor habitats.

The zoo has not given an official date for when the birds will return outside however the bottom part of the Amazonia exhibit will remain open to allow guests access to see the Jaguars and the Aquariums.