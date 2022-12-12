INDIANA (WEHT) – A commercial flock of more than 11,000 turkeys has tested positive in Daviess County for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) as it continues to impact Indiana. The first virus case of 2022 was detected back in February in Dubois County with more cases following.

According to the State Board of Animal Health, this flock is the 15th to have contracted the illness. Experts say the 2022 outbreak is the biggest bird flu outbreak that Indiana has seen in years however the risk to humans is low but not zero.

What are the Warning Signs of Avian Influenza?

Sudden increase in bird deaths

Sneezing

Coughing

Nasal discharge

Watery or green diarrhea

Lack of energy

Poor appetite

Drop in egg production

Swelling around the eyes, neck and head

Purple discoloration of the wattles, combs and legs

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the best way to protect your birds against this disease are:

Keep your distance by restricting access to your property and your birds.

Keep it clean; disinfect everything including your clothes, shoes, equipment and hands. If you have been near other birds or bird owners, make sure to clean and disinfect poultry cages and equipment before going home.

Don’t risk disease by borrowing supplies from a neighbor; This includes lawn, or garden equipment, and/or poultry supplies from other bird owners.

Report sick birds by calling your local or state veterinarian or calling the USDA at 1-(866)-(536) -(7593).

More information about protecting your birds can be found here.