A traffic light makes people reconsider “avoid the Lloyd”

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The phrase “avoid the Lloyd” might be a phrase uttered often enough, but for awhile, people may want to use the Lloyd.

Many drivers use Ohio Street that runs parallel to the Lloyd to dodge traffic. However there is a traffic signal issue with the light behind Mead Johnson where the lighting is favoring traffic from its parking lot versus Ohio Street, causing drivers to wait nearly a minute.

The traffic department says it’s an equipment issue and will meet with Mead Johnson soon to get it fixed.