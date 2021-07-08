B-17 bomber takes flight over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If you saw a B-17 bomber flying over Evansville today, your eyes weren’t deceiving you.

The Evansville Wartime Museum is hosting some of these special aircrafts for people to come get a close look at, and for a price some can actually take flight.

“Nearly 13,000 B-17s were produced and primarily flown over Europe during World War II. The B-17 visiting Evansville was never in combat but impressive, nonetheless.

Equally as impressive were those who actually flew in the aircraft in the 1940s.

“Lots of nostalgia and those engines still sound sweet as ever,” said Dan Ragan, a Texas Raiders.

The Texas Raiders is a tribute to those much like Ragan, himself, who flew in bombers.

Also paying tribute, those who came to the museum today, even all the way from New York.

“Definitely the B-17, you can’t pass that up when you’re in town,” said Justin Manley who visited from New York.

Scott Kinkaid was set to take flight, but due to weather in the area the flights were canceled. Although, he’s actually a jet pilot himself, he said this would be a new experience for him.

“I’ve been in one at a static display, but I’ve never been up and actually ridden in one. I expect it go be quite the experience,” said Kincaid.

“We did have some family members in WWII, Vietnam, all the way back to the Civil War,” said Manley.

The Texas Raiders is strictly a volunteer program, but all involved said it’s an honor to be a part of it.

“Just picturing these guys on a seat over Germany or over the South Pacific getting shot at, freezing, melting in the heat. It just kinda makes ya think. It gets ya right here. It’s hard to describe,” said Texas Raiders pilot John Bixby.