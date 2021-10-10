Baby cereal sold nationwide at Walmart recalled

(WEHT) – A baby cereal sold nationwide at Walmart is recalled after the FDA found high levels of naturally occurring arsenic.

Maple Island Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of three lots of its Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal.

The specific Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal 8 oz lots being recalled were sold after April 5, 2021, and include:

  • Lot 21083 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 24 2022.
  • Lot 21084 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of JUN 25 2022
  • Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

You should throw away the cereal or return it for a full refund.

You can find more information by clicking here.

