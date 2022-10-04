HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County Dispatch confirmed there was a fatal accident involving a child near Robards on Tuesday. Officials didn’t have much information about the accident but they said the call came in at 11:22 a.m. from the 5000 block of KY 416.

Reports say the driver, Nathan Simmonds, 25, was driving westbound in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he saw a pedestrian. Police say the pedestrian who was identified as Alaina Majors, 25, was at her mailbox when she stepped out in front of the car which made impact with Majors.

According to authorities, Majors was holding her thirteen month old daughter Ellianna Majors at this time. Majors was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Her daughter was pronounced dead on the scene by the Henderson County Coroner’s Office.

This story is Breaking News and will be updated as information becomes available.