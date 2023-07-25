HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Henderson County Schools Back to School Readifest is scheduled for today, July 25 at the South Middle School from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is hosted by the Henderson County Schools Family Resource and Youth Services Center.

The purpose of Readifest is to make sure all students have access to school resources and information needed to start a new school year successfully. This year the Back to School Readifest will include online registration assistance, information booths from over 20 Community agencies, school supplies vouchers, and lunch will be provided by Henderson County Schools Child Nutrition Department.

A Family Resource and Youth Services Center representative from each school will be present to provide parents/guardians and students with back-to-school assistance and information.

The South Middle School is located at 800 S. Alves Street, Henderson KY.