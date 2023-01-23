EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on North Main Street on Tuesday for the Baker Flats located at 40 West Illinois Avenue.

Officials say the Baker Flats will be a new senior affordable housing community that will bring 51 units of age-restricted housing to the Jacobsville neighborhood. The flats will be next to The Forge on Main, Chamfit studios and The Foundry on Main Coworking Space.

Reports say the complex will have 13 units at 70% of the Area Median Income, 13 units at 60%, 13 units at 50% and 13 units at 30%.

The groundbreaking will take place at 10 a.m. to kick off construction of the $11 million complex that is being developed by Partnership for Affordable Housing Inc. and House Investments. The City of Evansville is also collaborating with the project.

The development is expected to take 18 months to complete. More information can be found here.