Baptist Health Madisonville expecting first COVID vaccine doses Tuesday

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Baptist Health in Madisonville expects to receive its first vaccine delivery Tuesday.

The hospital is anticipating administering the first vaccine to a patient Wednesday.

975 doses will be given to Madisonville, with highest priority given to health care workers at the highest risk. More than 1,200 work at Baptist Health Madisonville.

It’s one of five Baptist Health locations in Kentucky and Indiana to receive part of the first shipment.

(This story was originally published on December 15, 2020)