EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It was a busy afternoon at the Evansville African American Museum as they held the Baptisttown Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday.

The museum has held this festival every month starting with Juneteenth.

Saturday’s event featured music, food and vendors.

It was a chance for the community to have some fun, while also learning about the history of the neighborhood.

“It’s really a joy to bring this type of function to the community to let them know about Baptisttown. Because Baptisttown is not getting the exposure that it really needs to be. This area here has really struggled, and we’re still here together,” said Janice Hale, coordinator of guest service.

The next festival is set for September 17.