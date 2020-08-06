Barbershop offering free haircuts for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local students can get their hair cut for free at Roger’s Academy this month.

The special is for boys and their dads so they can look good for the first day of school.

Some barbers are still catching up on their bookings, and instructor Alec Huff says he’s glad he can help people feel more confident during the pandemic.

“It feels rewarding to be able to provide a service during this time. By following the CDC’s guidelines, we are able to practice a new normal,” Huff said.

The special is by appointment only. To schedule, call Roger’s at (812) 429-0110.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

