Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, Melania Trump says

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 26: U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron Trump walk across the South Lawn before leaving the White House on board Marine One November 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Florida for a campaign rally and is scheduled to spend the Thanksgiving holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago Club. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Donald Trump’s son Barron Trump tested positive for coronavirus, according to his mother first lady Melania Trump.

The first lady shared the news in a post on the White House’s official website Wednesday, where she shared her personal experience with COVID-19.

The first lady said after she and the president tested positive for the virus, her mind immediately went to their 14-year-old son Barron:

“To our great relief he tested negative, but again, as so many parents have thought over the past several months, I couldn’t help but think “what about tomorrow or the next day?”. My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” Melania said in the post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.