Bars host NCAA fans on last day of mask mandate

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Tuesday may look different at some sports bars like Kiplee’s in Evansville.

Some patrons said they’d prefer to wait until everyone’s vaccinated, while others say the change is more than welcome.

Kiplee’s manager, Andrew Fuchs said, “Like I said, from talking to everybody here, I’m pretty sure we’re ready for them to be gone.”

He said the owner had employees take a vote as to whether they should continue wearing masks while working.

“Sometimes you’re working back in the kitchen, I can get a little bit sweaty, it can get hot back there. And that’s going to make breathing a little bit easier for us,” Fuchs said.

As for customers, it will be up to them on what they’ll decide to do.

University of Evansville student Zeke Harris said, “We still have to wear them on campus, so I’ll probably still continue to wear them.”

Those in the restaurant industry say it will also be a relief in the cases where they’ve gotten pushback when asking customers to wear them.

“We did have an incident of a customer refusing to wear that. And I unfortunately had to you know, I had to tell him that we are doing this for our own safety for our guests safety here. And he didn’t have that view,” said Fuchs.

Governor Holcomb says masks are still encouraged when patronizing businesses and will still be required in state buildings. They will also be required in Covid vaccination facilities, as well as K-12 schools.

(This story was originally published on April 5, 2021)