OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro is celebrating going back to school with a bang!….or a bash.

The Back to School Bash will take place at Dugan Best Recreation Center on August 6. The event will go from noon to 5 p.m.

The recreation center is partnering with Breaking the Cycle, a local mentor group started by Brionna Greer, a local college student. According to the website, she hopes to “remind our youth to create a goal, and help them discover the steps needed to achieve that goal. Whether that goal is college, tech school, or employment opportunities out of high school, she is working with members of the group and our community pushing them toward success each meeting.”

A Facebook post invites people to come “have fun, get a fresh hairdo for school and enjoy new school supplies.”

The event will have the following:

School supplies giveaway

Free food

Inflatables

Free haircuts/braiding

Water fun, games and more

You can call (270)-687-8714 with any questions about the event. For information about Breaking the Cycle, you can email them or message them on their Facebook page.