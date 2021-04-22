Bassemeiers holds groundbreaking for expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There was a unique groundbreaking ceremony in Evansville Thursday.

Bassemeiers began demolition of the Solid Rock Church next door on Morgan Avenue as part of an expansion project.

The Bassemeier family kicked off the demolition with sledgehammers.

A Big Green Egg was even filled with concrete and used as a wrecking ball.

Bassemeiers purchased the old church and is expanding to three separate buildings, including a new hot tub and spa store.

There’s no word on when work is expected to be finished.

