EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bassemiers Grill Supply Co. is hosting a cooking class on March 1 beginning at 6:30 p.m. In this class, award-winning Chef Jeff Raymond will teach all of his tips and tricks for cooking on the Big Green Egg.

Tickets for the event are $45 per person or $65 for a couple. Guests are welcome to arrive at 6 p.m. for an “Egg 101” walkthrough and to have their questions about Big Green Eggs answered. Guests will enjoy ribs, pulled pork, Chef Jeff Raymond’s Winning Chicken & Cheese Potatoes, and a berry crumble for dessert. The class is demonstration only.

Tickets are available at the Bassemiers Grill Supply Co. website.