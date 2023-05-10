HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- On Thursday, May 11, crews will begin closing streets for the “BBQ and Barrels” event taking place in downtown Owensboro, May 12-13. The following streets will close on the listed dates. All streets will reopen on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 a.m.

BBQ and Barrels hopes to celebrate Kentucky’s roots by featuring true Kentucky barbecue while adding in elements of Kentucky bourbon.

The event will include over 20 food and beverage vendors.

Thursday, May 11 at 7:00 a.m.

East 2nd St. from Clay St. to J.R. Miller Blvd. and J.R. Miller Blvd. to Daviess St. (The intersection of J.R. Miller Blvd./East 2nd St. will remain open.)

Friday, May 12 at 7:00 a.m.

East 2 nd St. from Daviess Street to Walnut St.

St. from Daviess Street to Walnut St. Allen St. from East 3 rd St. to Veterans Blvd.

St. to Veterans Blvd. St. Ann St. from West 3 rd St. to Veterans Blvd.

St. to Veterans Blvd. Frederica St. from West 3 rd St. to Veterans Blvd.

St. to Veterans Blvd. St. Elizabeth St. from West. 3 rd St. to Veterans Blvd.

St. to Veterans Blvd. Locust St. from West 3 rd St. to Veterans Blvd.

St. to Veterans Blvd. Cedar St. from West 3 rd St. to West 2 nd St.

St. to West 2 St. Veterans Blvd.

The Daviess Street parking garage will remain open for the entire weekend. Please abide by all posted parking signs.