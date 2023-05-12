HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Downtown Owensboro is filled with the smell of BBQ.

BBQ and Barrels kicked off at noon today — with more than a dozen food vendors.

The Lourdes Men’s Club Cooking Team is just one of 19 barbecue vendors. They say it’s taken a lot of hard work and a lot of people to get all of the food ready for today.

We’re told it’s been a successful day so far, with a few long lines. Joel Ciaccio, part of the team, talked about the experience.

“It rained on us a little bit early, but it’s been really good so far. You know, from about 10 on it’s been pretty dry. So through the lunch crowd, it’s been pretty good. We’ve had a steady flow of people and some good help, and the weather’s been nice to us thus far.”

There are also several arts and craft booths. BBQ and barrels runs through tomorrow night.