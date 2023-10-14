TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT)- Months after being killed in the line of duty, Sergeant Heather Glenn’s legacy lives on.

“We are still mourning the loss of our friend and hero. We are learning about the impact she had on the people in our community everyday. It is far deeper than we knew ourselves,” says Tell City Police Department Chief Derrick Lawalin.

Sgt. Glenn was shot and killed while trying to apprehend a domestic abuse suspect in July at Perry County Memorial Hospital. This weekend was another example of how she impacted the community. The Perry County Fraternal Order of Police held a “Back the Blue” barbecue at the Perry County 4-H Fairgrounds. Paul Butler is a retired law enforcement officer from South Carolina and came to support Glenn’s family. Although he only knew her for a short time, he says Glenn had an influence on his life.

“She had a far reaching impact because she was a very unique and special person. She did not just work in law enforcement and police profession, she lived it,” Butler says.

The money raised will help send Sgt. Glenn’s family and members of the Tell City Police Department to Washington D.C. to see Glenn’s name etched into the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial.

“When we go up there, it will be hard for us. I know it will. It is hard for us right now. But I just look at the perspective that she has some what she wanted to do in her life, serve and protect, and that is what she did. And it did not matter if she was working or not. She was there to help everybody,” says Jayne and Bob Glenn, Sgt. Glenn’s parents.

“It is an important part of the grieving process to honor her and give her the recognition that she deserves for her sacrifice,” Chief Lawalin says.