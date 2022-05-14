NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Historic Newburgh is warning of a scam that primarily centers around their Strawberry Social and Newburgh Farmers Market.

“It has been brought to our attention that scammers are once again attempting to sell booths for the Newburgh Farmers Market and the Strawberry Social,” said a spokesperson with Historic Newburgh on social media. “We have also caught people on our posts trying to sell wristbands for the Strawberry Social.”

The account says they monitor comments on their social media pages and delete comments from users who are trying to scam people or make fraudulent claims. They say if something seems like it could be a scam, it probably is.

Additionally, Historic Newburgh says they will never ask you to private message them or send money to a personal PayPal account. Your asked to message their page directly if you have questions about being a vendor at any events in Newburgh.

“Wristbands for the Strawberry Social are not for sale in advance,” said the spokesperson. “They can only be purchased at the event. Do not try to purchase them online from an individual.”

If you have questions, you’re asked to send a message them on social media or email director@historicnewburgh.org.