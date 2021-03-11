Bears agree to long-term deal with kicker Cairo Santos: report

Chicago Bears place kicker Cairo Santos (2) kicks a successful field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The Bears are still searching for a new quarterback, but it looks like they locked down their kicker for the foreseeable future.

According to Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs, Cairo Santos agreed to a five-year contract worth up to $17.5 million. Biggs is reporting the final two years of the deal are voidable.

Santos broke the Bears franchise record last year, drilling 27 consecutive field goals. The 29-year-old Brazilian bomber replaced Eddy Pineiro to start the season and ran away with the job. He made 30 of his 32 attempts and all but two extra points.

