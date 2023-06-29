HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The Beaver Dam Nursing and Rehab Center will be hosting their first annual Golden Years Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight, June 29. The event will be held at the Ohio County High School.

The prom is being put on for both residents of Beaver Dam Nursing & Rehab Center as well as community seniors. The idea of the event is to allow seniors to relive their younger years and come together for an unforgettable evening. The prom will include catered food, photographers, a DJ, and even a limo.

The event is possible through sponsors from local businesses.