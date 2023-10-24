HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Bedford Collab in Evansville will be holding an informational session on October 30 and is inviting the community and particularly those interested in food production to attend.

The informational session will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bedford Collab, located at 1201 South Bedford Street. During the session, attendees will hear from resource partners about the the current status of the project, as well as hear from the Bedford Collab Team, an attorney and an insurance agent about how the community kitchen will operate.

The informational session is free and open to the public, but guests are asked to RSVP for a reserved seat by emailing bedfordcollab@gmail.com.