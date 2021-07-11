Beef parfaits and vegan brats among new State Fair foods

Patrons ride a Ferris Wheel at the Indiana State Fair Thursday, Aug. 14, 2014, in Indianapolis. The fair comes to a close on Sunday, Aug. 17. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Beef parfaits, vegan brats and Fruity Pebbles funnel cakes are among the new culinary creations at the Indiana State Fair.

The fair runs July 30 to Aug. 22.

Fair officials have announced 23 new items this year.

The beef parfait is being offered at the Indiana Beef Cattle Association tent and features layers of smoked beef brisket, mashed potatoes and barbeque sauce, while the funnel cake is a golden cake topped with powdered sugar, icing and a sprinkling of the cereal.

Other foods include a deep-fried cheesecake and a Buttermilk Wafflewich, which is a grilled cheese sandwich made with two buttermilk waffles.