HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Bend Gate Elementary School has named its new principal.

Kaite Kirkwood will take over the position full-time after previously being the interim and assistant principal at the school.

Kirkwood had previously been a teacher at Spottsville Elementary School for twelve years.

Kirkwood graduated from Henderson County High School and received her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master’s in Educational Administration from Murray State University.

She has a Master’s in Reading and Writing Specialist and a Rank I Supervisor of Instruction from the University of the Cumberlands.

Kirkwood talked about being named the principal.

“I am completely honored to be the new principal at Bend Gate, my alma mater,” she says. “It has been such a privilege to work with the students, staff, and families over the last two years, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue on this journey together as we pursue excellence!”

Bend Gate Elementary School wraps up its school year next year.