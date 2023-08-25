HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Berry Global is partnering with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation to help high school students to jump start careers in manufacturing and logistics.

“Our team really really enjoys talking about the work that they do, so that these young folks can get an idea of how great of a career someone could have at a manufacturing location like Berry,” said Scott Hartmann, Human Resource Director at Berry.

Berry built an on-site classroom for instruction and labs for 25 Evansville Junior and Senior high school students. Students attending these classes will learn workplace skills, while earning their high school diploma side-by-side with industry experts.