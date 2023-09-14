HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Today Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will spend the afternoon of a second day in the Tri-State.

Beshear will be in Henderson County today as he visits Century’s Sebree aluminum smelter, where he will meet with company executives and employees.

Beshear will then visit Pratt Industries to celebrate the opening of a new paper plant. During this visit Governor Beshear will be accompanied by United States Ambassador to Australia, Caroline Kennedy and Australia’s ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd. They will tour the new Pratt Industries 100% recycled paper mill and corrugator with Executive Chairman of Pratt Industries, Anthony Pratt.