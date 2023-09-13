HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be returning to Dawson Springs later today as the community continues to recover from the December 2021 tornado.

As homes continue to be rebuilt for victims of the tornado, Beshear has made several trips to the area, and today he along with city and county leaders from Hopkins County will help to dedicate another home.

The new home on Lucas Circle is going to a young couple with small children who lost everything in the tornado, just a few days before Christmas.