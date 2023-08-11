HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will be returning to the Tri-State today, August 11.

Beshear will be in Muhlenberg County to join local leaders and the public in celebrating Central City’s 150th anniversary. As part of the celebration, a time capsule that was dug up earlier this week will be opened. The event is set for 2 p.m. at 100 W. Broad Street.

Following the Central City celebration, Beshear will move on to Greenville where he is expected to announce funding to help boost tourism, improve the water and sewer systems and support local non-profits. Beshear’s announcement will take place at 3:30 p.m. at the Muhlenberg County Courthouse.