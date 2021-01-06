Beshear set to detail budget proposal, State of the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear will have a major amount of information to share with Kentuckians Wednesday, much of which will center around the pandemic.

While the vaccine rollout, contact tracing, and case numbers will be likely be discussed, possibly most noteworthy will be Beshear’s 2021-2022 budget proposal.

The Governor is scheduled to detail his ideas for the state budget in Frankfort during his State of the Commonwealth address beginning at 6 p.m. central.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman tweeted Tuesday that the budget proposal coming from the Governor’s office will prioritize educators and school employees.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)