HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be in Mayfield Kentucky today to join local officials to dedicate five new homes for survivors of the December 2021 tornadoes.

The homes are to belong to survivors of the storms who lost nearly everything. The homes were built by the Hope Initiative, with some of the coming from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund.

The dedication is set to take place at 10 a.m. at 309 S. 10th Street in Mayfield.