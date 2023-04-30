(Stacker) — More than 7.6 million high school students played sports across the U.S. during the 2021-22 academic year, according to data from the National Federation of State High School Associations. Those athletes participated in a slew of sports: from football—the most popular sport for high school boys with 1 million players nationwide—to track and field, which is the most popular sport amongst high school girls in the U.S. with more than 488,000 athletes.

The dynamic landscape of high school sports has created competition not only between athletes but the institutions they represent. With more than 23,500 public and private secondary and high schools across the country, determining the best options for athletes is an arduous process.

High schools across the country are vying to be crowned the best institution for athletes in America and not only has the battle become personal but regional as well. States like California and Florida, which have high-profile high-school athletic programs, also want bragging rights.

Young athletes will continue to thrive as sports return to pre-pandemic participation levels and high schools put in the work to be considered one of the best institutions in America for sports.

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in Indiana using data from Niche. These rankings factor in parent and student surveys on sports, total high school enrollment, K-12 sports championships, number of sports, and athletic participation rates.

#25. Scecina Memorial High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#24. Bloomington High School South

– City: Bloomington

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#23. Zionsville Community High School

– City: Zionsville

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#22. Columbus North High School

– City: Columbus

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#21. Oak Hill High School

– City: Converse

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#20. Columbus East High School

– City: Columbus

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#19. Central Catholic Jr. – Sr. High School

– City: Lafayette

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#18. Marian High School

– City: Mishawaka

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#17. Hamilton Southeastern High School

– City: Fishers

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#16. R. Nelson Snider High School

– City: Fort Wayne

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#15. East Central High School

– City: St Leon

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#14. Lutheran High School of Indianapolis

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Lutheran

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#13. Roncalli High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#12. Warren Central High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B-

#11. Ben Davis High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: B

#10. Cardinal Ritter High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#9. Andrean High School

– City: Merrillville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#8. Center Grove High School

– City: Greenwood

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A

#7. Bishop Dwenger High School

– City: Fort Wayne

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#6. Mater Dei High School

– City: Evansville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: B+

#5. Carmel High School

– City: Carmel

– Type: Public

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#4. Reitz Memorial High School

– City: Evansville

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A-

#3. Bishop Chatard High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A

#2. Culver Academies

– City: Culver

– Type: Private, Boarding

– Overall Niche grade: A+

#1. Cathedral High School

– City: Indianapolis

– Type: Private, Catholic

– Overall Niche grade: A+