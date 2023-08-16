HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Kentucky Living Magazine will announce the 2023 “Best in Kentucky” winners during a virtual awards show today, August 16.

The show will feature an expanded list of 30 categories, ranging from best breakfast place and down home restaurant to favorite Kentucky road trip and local TV personality. Winners will be announced by a cast of prominent Kentuckians including Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear and Chris Perry, President and CEO of Kentucky Electric Cooperatives. Miss America 2000, Heather French Henry will act as emcee for the event.

During the award show, Governor Beshear will also announce the finalists of the 2023 Beautify the Bluegrass initiative, an annual program to recognize Kentuckians who enhance the communities that they call home.

The awards show will take place at 10 a.m. eastern time and can be watched virtually on Kentucky Living’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as on KentuckyLiving.com.