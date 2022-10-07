EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With 64 percent of the community vote, the final Best of the Fest category of Chicken and Dumplings has a winner.

For 2022, Booth #51 Forest Hills Wesleyan Youth a part of Forest Hills Wesleyan Church has claimed the coveted title of best chicken and dumplings.

One of the volunteers, Missy Groben, an Everyday Hoosier Heroes winner, says the tasty dish is a family recipe.

The meal sells for $10 a quart or $4 for a 12 ounce bowl .

The booth also sells barbeque nachos, buckeyes, and pulled pork.

This year’s best of the fest winners include Booth #27 USI’s Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity for stromboli, Booth #57 Westside Catholic School for pronto pups, and Booth #90 Mater Dei Wildcats Band Boosters for best tenderloin. The school has won the award two years in a row.