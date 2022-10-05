EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The 2022 West Side Nut Club Fall Festival enters day three which means another Eyewitness News Best of the Fest food winner.

Leading up to the Fall Festival, the West Side Nut Club let the community choose their favorite foods in the Munchie Madness competition.

The final four: pronto pup, giant tenderloin, chicken and dumplings, and stromboli.

The best pronto pup voted on by the community this year is Booth #57 Westside Catholic School. Their pronto pup sells for $2.50.

Monday kicked off the Best of the Fest for the giant tenderloin.

Each year Eyewitness News Joe Bird has you vote for which booth you like best and should win Best of the Fest for one of their menu items.

The first winner is Mater Dei Wildcats Band Booster for best tenderloin. This is the second year in a row they’ve won.