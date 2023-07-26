HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The chief financial officer of an Evansville senior center is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the company.

Police records show Victoria Alcorn, who has worked at Bethel Manor for about 20 years, is accused of transferring company money onto gift cards.

The affidavit also says Alcorn is accused of increasing her own salary without permission and using a company Amazon account to buy personal items without paying the company back.

The affidavit says that in all, Alcorn stole over $46,000. She was arrested but has since bonded out of the Vanderburgh County jail.