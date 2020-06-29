Beware of ongoing digital pet scams

(WEHT) – This summer season, beware of scammers trying to trick you into buying cute puppies especially on the internet.

A local Evansville woman believes she may have been scammed trying to order a puppy off “cutepets.com” The victim stated she used a third party application “Globalk Cargo Express” to pay them for what she believed was a cute yorkie.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns people about internet scams that advertise puppies and other pets for sale.

Customers who are looking to buy a pet online are susceptible to these scam ads, the BBB warns. Scammers generally claim to be pet breeders, sellers, or owners, and they push buyers to wire money for the animal through different services.

Once the money is sent, the buyers are then informed of multiple complications regarding the shipping and asked for more money to pay for it. In the end, the pet is usually never delivered and the customer loses their money.

The BBB advises people to make sure they see any pet in person before sending money to anyone and to check out the seller’s website on petscams.com.

(This story was originally published on June 29, 2020)