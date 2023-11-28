HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is cautioning residents about porch pirates and porch piracy.

The department states porch pirates have struck the county several times already this year and anticipates more raids throughout the holidays.

Porch pirates take packages from front doors of homes and make off with the contents, and the department says the offenders have been known to follow UPS and FedEx trucks and grab the packages soon after the delivery.

The sheriff’s office gives the following tips to help people protect themselves:

Bring in packages as quickly as possible.

Sign up for text-based delivery notifications through the online retailer.

Asking a neighbor to bring in packages inside if one is away.

Considering deterrent options such as a Package Guard of a Video Doorbell.

According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), online shopping has been one of the biggest shifts in consumer behavior from the COVID-19 pandemic with online purchasing expected to increase between 7 and 9% over the last year.

“With a little planning and a few simple precautions, we can minimize the risk posed by these porch pirates.” said Sheriff Noah Robinson.