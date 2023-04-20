HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Bicknell couple was arrested today. Indiana State Police arrested Aaron and Amanda Bourland on child neglect charges.

Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation after receiving the information that they were allegedly neglecting their four children.

The children were allegedly living in poor conditions, had little food to consume, and were not receiving proper medical attention.

The couple is currently being held in the Knox County Jail after being charged with Neglect of a Dependent, a Level 6 Felony.