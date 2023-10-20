HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An accident between a bicycle and a vehicle was reported in the area of North Stevenson Station Road and Titzer Road, according to Warrick County Dispatch.

We are told that the accident happened at around 7:45 a.m. Emergency crews are currently on the scene and we have been told that a medical helicopter has also arrived on scene.

Officials advise that drivers should avoid the area while they work to clear the accident.

Eyewitness News will update with more information as it becomes available.