HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-The Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s Board of Directors has announced the retirement of the company’s President and CEO Bob Berry. The retirement will take place at the end of the year.

Berry, who joined Big Rivers in 1981, has held his current position since July 2014.

Under his leadership, Big Rivers received more Governor’s Health and Safety Awards than any other organization in Kentucky.

In a press release, Berry talked about the impact of his staff and Big Rivers Electric Corporation employees.

“I am so proud of my staff and our employees who, over the last nine years, transformed Big Rivers into one of the highest performing Generation and Transmission Cooperatives in the country when no one believed we could do it,” Berry said. “We were able to do this without increasing member rates. In fact, we have returned approximately $80 million in direct bill credits to the end user. Our biggest asset is our employees, and we have some of the best employees in the utility industry.”

Berry stated in the press release that after 42 years, it was time to spend more time with family.